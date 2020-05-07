As of the May 7 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 4,330 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 129 more than reported May 6.
There are 260 total deaths in the state, with seven additional deaths reported May 7; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 20-May 5.
OSDH announced Thursday an upgrade to its COVID-19 data dashboard that now allows the public to view the historical number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county, as well as the historical number of COVID-19 related deaths by county. This data set is now also available for download at coronavirus.health.ok.gov. More information can be found here.
Across the State’s 80-plus COVID-19 testing sites, the State has collected over 3,700 specimens a day, on average, this week.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
