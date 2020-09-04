As of the Friday, Sept. 4, OSDH advisory, there have been 62,040 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Eleven additional deaths were identified to report Friday, bringing the state total to 846. THe number of recovered cases is 52,123, and the number of active cases is 9,071.
In Cherokee County, 739 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by OSDH. Of those, seven have died, 546 have recovered, and 186 are active.
During this holiday weekend, OSDH does not recommend hosting or attending a gathering while the virus is widespread in the community. OSDH encourages Oklahomans who choose to participate in large gatherings or settings where people are in close contact to take precautions such as wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands. Those who have attended a large indoor or outdoor gathering or event should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the event and seek testing after 5-7 days of potential exposure while continuing to monitor symptoms.
In observance of Labor Day, OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, and an Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory will not be distributed.
On Aug. 13, Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved; and restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities; and with the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
This week, the number of "orange" risk counties remains the same as the previous week. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 5,061, with 518 patients currently admitted.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, OSDH will begin a transition in its data collection and reporting system that includes combining “confirmed” and “probable” cases. This will advance OSHD’s mission to deliver public data that best represents the current, active presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
