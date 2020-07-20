Due to technical data entry issues, Oklahoma State Department of Health's COVID-19 case counts for Sunday and Monday, July 19-20, are low and do not reflect real-time data. OSDH’s Acute Disease Service is working to resolve these technical issues and will continue to provide reporting of COVID-19 information. In the meantime, Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contract tracing efforts.
As of the Monday OSDH advisory, there are 25,433 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County has 150 reported cases, with one death and 121 recovered.
One additional death was reported in Tulsa County – a female in the 65 or older age group. There are 452 total deaths in the state.
In its efforts to continuously develop robust contact tracing across the State, the OSDH will begin using text messaging in addition to phone calls to reach out to contacts. We will release more information on this new development including what contacts can expect to see in a text notification.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
