As of the Tuesday, Dec. 1, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, 199,482 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oklahoma.
Of those, 167,406 have recovered; and 30,318 are active. A total of 1,758 deaths have been recorded in the state, with 15 additional ones listed in the Dec. 1 advisory.
The total number of cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 12,293. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County has reported 2,354 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 10 have died; 1,887 have recovered; and 457 are active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
