OKLAHOMA CITY – This week, 15 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 61 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Moving forward, the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
“A number of changes have been made, starting this week, to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” said Joli Stone, deputy state epidemiologist. “After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.”
The changes include OSDH updating the case investigation data weekly instead of daily, including all underlying dashboards and downloadable data. A daily case number will still be included Monday-Friday in the Situation Update.
As of the Wednesday, March 17, OSDH advisory, there have been 433,516 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 491 cases since the previous advisory.
Wednesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 467.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,610.
On March 16, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,500 positive cases. Of these, 44 residents have died; 249 cases are active; and 5,207 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
