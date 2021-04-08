As of the Thursday, April 8, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 442,389 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma.
On April 7, OSDH reported that there were 9,952 active active cases; and 423,402 people had recovered.
Thursday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics for Oklahoma was 8,023.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported, including the previous unreported cases, was 516.
On April 7, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,565 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases are active; and 5,286 have recovered.
This week, 10 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 57 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 10 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
