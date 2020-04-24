The Oklahoma State Department of Health released April 24 the first of a new weekly epidemiology and surveillance report in an effort to provide an in-depth review of data collected around COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report released Friday provides data collected for April 17-23, and includes a comparison to data collected the previous week along with an explanation of updated case definitions, demographics and more. OSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe directed the project with a team of epidemiologists who collected and analyzed the data.
“This report provides us an outlet to share more in-depth information with the public,” said Wendelboe. “It provides a summary of what we observed during the week while adding information about new updates and guidances. We hope this information will help provide insight to the epidemiology involved with this response.”
Information provided in the report includes: Confirmed cases; probable cases; recovered cases; hospitalizations and deaths; demographics by race, age and gender; specimens tested; comorbidities/chronic conditions; and affected populations in settings such as long-term care and correctional facilities
The OSDH will continue to publish the report on a weekly basis as long as COVID-19 continues to be prominent in the state. Updated reports released in the future will be available here. For more information about COVID-19 in Oklahoma, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
