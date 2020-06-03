The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the June 3 advisory. There have been 6,805 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There have been two additional deaths; none occurring in the past 24 hours. They died between May 28-31: one in Adair County, a male in the 65 and older age group; and one in Texas County, a male in the 65 and older age group. There have been a total of 341 deaths in the state.
The COVID-19 data tracker will continue showing COVID-19 data for all 77 counties, to include counties that are smaller than 20,000 population. As of May 31, the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the expiration of the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration. For more information on this change, please click here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.