As of the Thursday, July 16, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 23,441 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 628 cases from the previous day.
Cherokee County is reported to have a total of 139 positive cases, with 113 recovered and one death.
There are six additional deaths which two have been identified in the past 24 hours: one in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group; and two in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. A total of 438 deaths have been reported in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 2,218, with 638 currently hospitalized.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced yesterday that he has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Governor Stitt sought out a test after feeling fatigued and had not developed common symptoms, such as fever or shortness of breath. He continues to feel good and is following CDC guidelines by quarantining. In Wednesday’s press conference, Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said based on the governor’s symptoms and timing of his test, the governor became contagious no earlier than Saturday. All points of contact have been notified and are following quarantine guidance.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, OSDH has released the guidelines to help community members know if they have been exposed and what steps to take.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
