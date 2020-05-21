The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma has reached 304. The number of reported cases increased by 148, according to the May 21 Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Currently, there are 5,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The recovered number of 4,361 in the state includes those who have died and those who are not hospitalized and 14 days have passed since onset.
On the May 21 advisory, Cherokee COunty is listed as having 28 total cases, with one death which is counted in the 26 recovered.
Of the five additional deaths reported in the state Thursday, one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 14-May 19.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
