According to the June 9 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 7,363 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 158 from the previous day's report.
Cherokee County is listed as having 37 total cases, and one death. According to the June 8 Executive Order Report, Cherokee County has had one positive case in a long-term care facility.
Five additional deaths were reported in Oklahoma, with none occurring in the past 24 hours; all died between April 5 and June 7. There are 353 total deaths in the state.
The number of recovered cases in the state is 6,073.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
