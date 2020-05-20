As of the May 20 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 5,532 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, which is 43 more than reported the previous day.
A total of 299 deaths have been reported in the state, with five additional deaths listed Wednesday. None of them occurred in the past 24 hours, and the others died between April 22-May 18.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. More information can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites.
No new cases have been reported in Cherokee County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.