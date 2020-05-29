The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 68 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the May 29 advisory. Reportedly, there are 6,338 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, and the other died on May 23. There are 329 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County is listed as having 28 positive cases, one death, and 27 recovered.
The number of recovered cases in the state is 5,340.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
