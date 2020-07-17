Another seven deaths have been confirmed among Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 699 new cases increased the cumulative total to 24,140, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday.
According to the July 17 report, Cherokee County is listed as having 141 positive cases, with one death, and 115 recovered.
Of those total cases — a 2.98 percent gain since Thursday's reported 23,441 — there are 4,929, or 20.42 percent, that remain active, and 18,766, or 77.74 percent, that have recovered, including 671 since Thursday, according to OSDH, which defines recovered as "currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."
OSDH also released on Friday its weekly COVID-19 county-by-county alert system map, which shows 18 of the state's counties in the "moderate risk" category, defined by OSDH as "many COVID-19 positive cases" present in the community "with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread."
Of the deaths reported Friday by OSDH, two were in the 36-49 age group — a Hughes County man and a Texas County woman — and five were in the 65 and older age group — four men in Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole and Tulsa counties and a Tulsa County woman. Three of those deaths were in the last 24 hours, according to the OSDH.
There have been 445 cumulative deaths, or 1.84 percent of the total number of cases, associated with the virus in the state, according to OSDH. Of those deaths, 80 percent have been 65 and older, based on OSDH data.
The number of Oklahomans hospitalized increased by 71 to 2,289 overall, according to OSDH on Friday. Of those, 694 currently are in hospitals, with 247 in intensive care, based on the OSDH latest Executive Report filed Thursday night.
State numbers
A total of 468,644 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 440,904, or 94.08 percent, negative, according to OSDH data on Friday.
An increase among the 18-35 age group continues to lead the rise in numbers, resulting in the average age of those with COVID-19 at 40.7, OSDH data shows.
On Friday, COVID-19 case increases were 272, or 38.91percent, in the 18-35 age group, 140, or 20.03percent, in the 36-49 age group, 110, or 15.74percent, in the 50-64 age group, 82, or 11.73percent, in the 65 and older age group, 69, or 9.87percent, in the 5-17 age group and 26, or 3.72percent, in the 0-4 age group.
Cumulative totals as of Friday were 517 in the 0-4 age group, 1,844 in the 5-17 age group, 8,821 in the 18-35 age group, 5,288 in the 36-49 age group, 4,210 in the 50-64 age group and 3,460 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 12,347, or 51.15percent, have been female, and 11,752 or 48.68percent, have been male. There are 41 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 445 deaths in the state, 356 or 80 percent, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.51 percent, have been in the 50-64 age group; 12, or 2.7 percent, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.57percent, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22 percent, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 233, than women, 212, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.
OSDH reports 78.5 percent of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. More than half of the deaths, 221, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,177 cases among long-term care residents and 712 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Thursday evening.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 83 in Tulsa County; 77 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 17 in Delaware County; 14 in Muskogee County; 13 in McCurtain County; 11 in Caddo County; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay, Osage and Rogers counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 5 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Seminole counties; 3 each in Canadian, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.