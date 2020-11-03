The State Department of Health announced No. 3 that there have been 126,526 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma, which is an increase of 1,331 cases from the previous day. Of these, 15,917 are active, and 109,234 have recovered.

A total of 1,375 deaths have been recorded in the state, with 21 deaths added since the previous OSDH advisory.

Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 1,463 positive cases, with eight deaths, 198 active, and 1,257 recovered.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

