As of the Feb. 4 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 397,065 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 366,449 have recovered; 26,935 are active; and 3,681 have died.
Of the 27 additional deaths identified to report Thursday, one was a Cherokee County male in the 65 or older age group.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,127 cases reported. Of these, 35 have died; 4,668 have recovered; and 424 are active.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 2,234.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
