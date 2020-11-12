As of the Thursday, Nov. 12, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 144,691 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma, including 2,357 new cases.
Of the total cases, 22,784 are active, and 120,426 have recovered. The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 10,030, with 1,248 currently admitted. A total of 1,481 deaths have occurred in the state, with 11 added to the Thursday report.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,676 cases since March. Of these, nine deaths have been reported; 299 cases are active; and 1,368 have recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.