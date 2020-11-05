More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
The state has recorded 129,873 cases of COVID-19 since March. Of these, 16,765 are active, and 111,605 have recovered. A total of 1,413 deaths have been recorded in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 9,338, with 1,055 currently admitted.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 1,469 positive cases. Of these, eight have died, 194 are currently active, and 1,267 have recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
