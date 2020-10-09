Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 17th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Friday, Oct. 9, COVID-19 Weekly Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
As of the Oct. 9 advisory, there are 97,088 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 13,515 are active, and 82,482 are recovered.
A total of 1,091 deaths have been reported in the state, with six of those new to the report.
This week, two counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and eight counties moved from "yellow" to "orange" on the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System, a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This "orange" risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 1,230 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 1,026 have recovered; eight have died; and 196 are active. The county remains in OSDH's "orange" phase.
According to OSDH, Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching the face, and regular hand-washing.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms, according to OSDH.
“Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remains critically important,” stated the report.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations in the state is 7,124, and 749 are currently admitted.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.