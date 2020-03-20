As of Friday at 11 a.m., there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. None have been reported in Cherokee County.
The State of Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma that will allow for increased testing capacity. On Thursday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion.
OSDH, in partnership with the governor’s office, will release hospital data pursuant to Executive Order 2020-07 issued on Sunday, March 15, later Friday. At this time, 92 percent of hospitals in Oklahoma have delivered the requested data to OSDH.
OSDH recommends individuals work diligently to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing guidelines. OSDH recommends individuals stay home as much as possible.
COVID-19 Oklahoma test results: Positive (in-state), 49; positive (out-of-state), two; negative, 538; patients under investigation pending results, 374; hospitalizations , eight; and deaths, one.
