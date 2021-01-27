As of the Wednesday, Jan. 27, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 379,110 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 29,855 are active, and 345,867 have recovered. The total deaths have been 3,388, including 65 reported Wednesday which occurred between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 25. Two were in Cherokee County: one female in the 65 or older age group; and one male in the 65 or older age group.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,679.
Cherokee County is listed as having 4,908 reported cases. Of these, 29 have died, 466 are active, and 4,413 have recovered.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
