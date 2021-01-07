The Vaccine Scheduler Portal is operational as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning to allow eligible Oklahomans to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination.
Over the course of today and Friday, OSDH will provide a mid-day and end of day update as the portal is launched and established. They do not anticipate this cadence to continue into next week.
Updates as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7
• 198,861 Oklahomans have registered through the portal to receive notifications on eligibility. Of these, 111,981 are currently within an eligible priority group to receive the vaccine, 4,578 in Phase 1, and 107,403 in Phase 2.
• 4,401 appointments have been scheduled by Oklahomans eligible to receive the vaccine.
Since 8 a.m., 30,000 email notifications have been sent to eligible Oklahomans. Users will continue to receive email notifications throughout the day as appointments become available in the system.
Additional appointments are being added into the system today and will continue throughout this week.
Current priority groups that are eligible for vaccine appointments as part of Phase 2 of the vaccine plan are: Health care workers; expanded health care worker groups, such as allied health fields and general outpatient health service (i.e. behavioral health, dentists); first responders; and Oklahomans over 65 years old.
What to expect when registering
Successful registration within the portal does not guarantee an appointment. Registering only means a person will be notified when they are eligible to schedule an appointment.
OSDH has received reports that some users are encountering challenges with manually entering addresses that don’t perfectly match what USPS has on file. OSDH is aware of the issue and a system fix is being implemented today.
OSDH ask for continued patience as they work out any initial issues/bugs discovered while setting up the portal to be operational.
Email notifications
Currently, there are only two emails people will receive from this system:
• A registration confirmation email. This confirms that a person are registered in the system and will be notified when eligible to receive the vaccine.
• A phase confirmation email with a link to set up an appointment. This email will be sent when eligible to receive the vaccine and an appointment is available in the area. The link in this email does not expire and can be used to check appointment availability at any time.
It's important that users answer each questionnaire question with "yes" as it applies to them. Do not skip over this part as these answers are what put people into the correct priority group. For example, if a person is age 65 or older, they must choose “yes” to indicate they belong in this phase group.
Unfortunately, the portal does not currently allow a user to change responses after the form has been submitted. In the case that incorrect responses are submitted, a new email account must be used to create a new registration.
If a user has to abandon a registration session, be advised that they will need to wait 24 hours for the system to reset before being able to use the same email address again.
Due to the large volume of individuals visiting the portal, and the resulting volume of email notifications to be sent, the system is issuing emails on a batch basis. Emails are sent out over a span of time in the order in which registrations occurred. As a result, some emails may be delayed. Emails should be received within 24 hours during these peak volume times.
Reminders
Appointment availability is dependent upon vaccine supply. New appointments are added as vaccine supply allows.
People must register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive email notifications regarding vaccine appointment availability.
If Oklahomans are a part of a priority group and phase eligible to receive the vaccine, but are not able to schedule an appointment, there will be additional opportunities to do so next Thursday. Those residents will be notified of their ability to schedule appointments via email.
For FAQs regarding scheduling a vaccine appointment, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information/vaccine-faqs.html.
Those without internet access who wish to learn more about eligibility can call 211 or their local health department.
