As of the Friday, Oct. 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 121,495 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 1,302 cases since the previous day. Of these cases, 15,032 are active, and 105,137 have recovered.
A total of 1,326 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 20 additional deaths since the previous day.
Cherokee County is listed as having had 1,418 positive cases. Of those, eight have died; 191 are active; and 1,219 have recovered.
This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow," and one county moved from "yellow" to "orange." Cherokee County continues to be in the "orange" zone, which means there have been more than 14.29 daily new cases per 100,000 population.
This orange moderate risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total cumulative hospitalizations is 8,778, with 865 patients currently admitted.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.