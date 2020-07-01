As of the July 1 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 14,112 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is 355 more cases than the previous day.
Cherokee County is listed as having 79 positive cases, one death, and 61 recovered. That is two more positive cases than June 30.
Two additional deaths were reported in the state; neither occurred in the past 24 hours. A total of 389 deaths are listed for the state.
The number of recovered in the state is 10,605, including the increase of 520 over the day before.
The State of Oklahoma has set aside a portion of Coronavirus Relief Funds to be distributed in the form of grants, called the LTC CARES Grant, to enhance infectious disease prevention and mitigation as part of the implementation of Oklahoma’s plan for Phased Reopening in Long-Term Care Facilities.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
In recognition of the Fourth of July, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Friday, July 3.
