As of the Friday, Sept. 11, advisory, there have been 67,642 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of those, 9,371 are active, and 57,383 have recovered.
Cherokee County has reported 842 positive cases, with 629 recoveries, and seven deaths, Currently, there are 206 known active cases in the county.
A total of 888 deaths in the state, including 13 news ones since the previous advisory. There was one death removed from yesterday’s counts from Garfield County. OSDH determined the individual was actually a Kansas resident, and therefore, one death has been removed from total death counts.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total cumulative number of hospitalizations in the state is 5,369, with 509 residents currently admitted.
This week, there are seven additional counties in the "orange" risk phase of the state's four-tiered risk measurement tool. Cherokee County remains in the orange level. In the orange and red counties, individuals age 11 and older should wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved. Restaurant staff should also wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
