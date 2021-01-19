As of the Tuesday, Jan. 19, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 358,374 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 319,201 have recovered; and 36,136 are active.
There have been a total of 3,037 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state, including 43 additional ones included in the Tuesday advisory.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma is 2,988.
Cherokee County is listed as having reported 4,704 positive cases. Of these, 25 have died; 726 are active; and 3,953 have recovered.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in Oklahoma has been 20,095. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
