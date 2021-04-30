According to the Friday, April 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 448,305 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 374 new cases reported Friday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported April 28 that there were 10,396 active cases; and 430,095 people had recovered.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,263.
Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 251.
On April 28, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,609 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 209 cases were active; and 5,326 had recovered.
As of April 28, the state reported that 2,632,963 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 985,364 series complete.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
