As of the Thursday, Aug. 13, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 46,103 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 705 cases from the previous day.
Cherokee County was reported to have a total of 470 positive cases, with two deaths and 323 recovered.
The total number of hospitalizations in the state is 3,901, and 600 patients are currently hospitalized.
The number of active cases in the state is 6,810, and the number of recovered is 38,655.
There are a total of 638 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, with 11 additional deaths reported Thursday.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.