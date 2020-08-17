As of the Monday, Aug. 17, advisory, there are 48,711 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The total number of hospitalizations in the state is 4,021, with 506 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. A total of 665 deaths have been recorded in the state, with four more identified since the last advisory.
Additional data was not available at the time of this publication due to the OSDH website not having been updated.
Following the State’s meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force Ambassador, Dr. Deborah Birx, interim Commissioner Lance Frye is reminding Oklahomans of the the Public Health Advisory issued last week that strongly recommends:
• Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
• Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
• Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Cherokee County is in the Orange Moderate-Risk Level.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
