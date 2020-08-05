As of the Aug. 5 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 40,564 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 6,598 are active and 33,383 are recovered.
Cherokee County has had 385 reported positive cases, with 229 recovered.
Since the previous update, there have been 17 additional deaths in the state ito report, with one death identified in the past 24 hours. A total of 583 deaths have occured in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
