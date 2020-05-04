OKLAHOMA CITY — With the help of GreaterGood and the Humane Society of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry was able to donate hundreds of pounds of pet food all across the state to pet owners in need.
In total, 54 pallets of pet food, including dry cat food, dry dog food, canned cat food and canned dog food, were distributed out across Oklahoma. Pallets have been distributed to all corners of Oklahoma based on the need for food in the area.
“We are very, very appreciative of the donations made to ensure pet owners have the necessary supplies to provide for their pets in this time,” said Dr. Alicia Gorcyzca-Southerland, veterinarian for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
Those in need of assistance should contact the number specific to their area of the state.
NE OK: Humane Society of Tulsa - 918-495-DOGS (3647).
Central OK: Pet Food Pantry of OKC- 405-664-2858 or email info@petfoodpantryokc.org.
SE OK: Pittsburg Co. Emergency Management - 918-423-5655.
SW OK:
• Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County Patti Ross 580-713-9297.
• Canadian County – Andrew Skidmore, Canadian County Emergency Manager, Work: 580-651-6600 (El Reno).
• Comanche County – Geronimo Animal Control, Phone: 580-353-5511 (Geronimo).
• Cotton County – Karla Estchiti, Walters Emergency Manager, Cell: 580-351-4300.
• Greer County – Mangum Animal Control, Work: 580-782-3382 (Mangum).
• Jackson County – Jeremy Calloway, Altus Animal Control, Work: 580-481-2285 (Altus).
• McClain County – Kristi Smith, Wayne Emergency Manager, Work: 405-449-3451 (Wayne).
• Stephens County – Duncan’s Christians Concerned, Gary Curtis, Work: 580-255-3648 (Duncan).
• Tillman County – Roy Gonzales, Frederick Animal Control, Work: 580-30503404.
NW OK:
• Main Contact: Enid SPCA- 580-233-1325 or info@enidspca.org
• Ellis County- Russell Miller- 580-334-0275 or elliscoemd@aol.com
To donate to GreaterGood and help pet owners in the future, visit their website at https://greatergood.com and click on the ‘Get Involved’ tab.
