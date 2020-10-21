As of the Wednesday, Oct. 21, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 110,855 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 94,979 are listed as recovered, and 14,666 are active.
A total of 1,210 deaths have been reported in the state, with 19 new ones added since the Tuesday advisory.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,324 reported positive cases. Of those, eight have died, 1140 have recovered, and 176 are active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
