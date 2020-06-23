As of the June 23 advisory, there are 11,028 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the State Department of Health.
Two additional deaths were reported, with one of them occurring in the past 24 hours. There are 371 total deaths in the state.
The number of recovered cases rose in the state by 240, for a total of 7,888.
Cherokee County is listed as having 66 positive cases, one death, and 42 recovered. Of those cases, 49 are in Tahlequah, and eight are in Hulbert.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.