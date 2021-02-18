Vaccine POD Closures: Due to inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine PODs are closed or have adjusted hours. Check the OSDH for Inclement Weather Updates.
As of the Thursday, Feb. 18, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 416,476 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 4,112 have died; 394,968 have recovered; and 17,396 are active.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 1,011.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,343 reported cases. Of these, 39 have died; 299 are active; and 5,005 have recovered.
Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
