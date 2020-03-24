Is Reasor’s planning to stay open?
We are committed to remaining open so we can continue to serve the community and ensure a healthy shopping environment. However, beginning March 25, 2020, we will be changing our hours of operation to allow our associates to restock shelves and sanitize stores while maintaining social distancing.
Store hours at all locations are temporarily modified to be open between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. An exception to this will be our store located at 15th and Lewis in Tulsa. This store will remain open 24 hours a day, so we will be able to support the large number of health care professionals who rely on this location.
We are respectfully requesting customers to reserve the 7-8 a.m. shopping time each day for those shoppers who are at a higher risk of severe illness, which includes older adults (60+), individuals who have compromised immune systems and expectant mothers.
When are you getting more products in?
There is plenty of food in our country. The pipeline, due to extremely high volume, is having problems keeping up with demand. We are receiving products daily and stocking shelves around the clock.
Why has Reasor’s put limits on products?
We have put limits on high demand items throughout our store. We ask all customers to be respectful of these limits.
Is Reasor’s accepting returns or exchanges at this time?
In light of the numerous unknowns surrounding the transmission of the Coronavirus and its ability to survive on inorganic surfaces, we cannot ensure the safety of items which have left our store, and are therefore unable to accept any returns or exchanges at this time. We appreciate your understanding as we work to maintain a safe environment for both our customers and employees.
Is the fresh produce safe to eat?
COVID-19 is not believed to be foodborne, but Reasor’s recommends practicing personal hygiene and general food safety, including washing produce before eating it.
Is Reasor’s still offering its full and self-service options?
No. In accordance with Health Department directive, Reasor’s has discontinued food service, including the salad bar and hot soup. We have also closed all seating location’s in our stores and our full service meat and seafood counters due to product availability. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Is Reasor’s still offering prepared foods?
Yes. Prepared and packaged foods are still available in our fresh food departments to-go.
Will Reasor’s continue to have food and beverage sampling in the store?
Out of an abundance of caution, we have discontinued food and beverage sampling for the time being.
What is Reasor’s doing to help make sure their areas are clean and sanitized?
In addition to our regular cleaning procedures, we have increased the frequency of sanitizing all areas. We are cleaning commonly used high-traffic areas more often, including cashier stations, credit card pin pads, conveyor belts, and food service counters. We are also sanitizing and restocking our restrooms more frequently, and ensuring disinfectant wipes are available at the front of the store to clean carts. We have placed additional hand sanitizing stations in the stores. We have designated early morning and late night cleaning and sanitizing shifts as well.
Is Reasor’s having sick employees go home?
Reasor’s is asking all employees to closely monitor their health and well-being, and to go home and stay home if they are not feeling well. In addition, all employees have been given information regarding the COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What is Reasor’s doing for employees during this time for their hard work and dedication to the community and our customer’s?
As you have seen in our stores or when picking up your order curbside, our employees are performing in an exceptional manner to support our customers. We believe we have the best employees in the industry, and they are proving that in these challenging times. To help show our appreciation we are implementing a Temporary State of Emergency Appreciation Pay of an additional $2.00 per hour to the rate of pay for all hourly store employees retroactively effective March 11 through April 21.
How is Reasor’s handling the influx of online orders?
We appreciate your patience as our volume of online shopping has increased tremendously. To streamline the process, we are working on the following initiatives to better serve you:
Hiring additional personal shoppers so more orders may be received and shopped each day.
Placing more technology capabilities in the hands of the personal shoppers to enhance the efficiency of the shopping process.
Eliminating the pickup fee, while requiring the minimum order to be at least $30.
These changes will allow us to increase the daily available time slots.
Check daily for available time slots for pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.