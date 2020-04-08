TULSA – "In an ever-changing landscape of information and suggestions surrounding the Coronavirus, Reasor's wishes to continue to maintain its position as Northeast Oklahoma's leading supermarket chain," said Jeff Reasor, founder. "With that, comes the responsibility to inform our customers and the public at large as to the best up to date practices and safety as current information from the Tulsa and Oklahoma State Health Departments to the Centers for Disease Control can provide. That being said Oklahoma, here's how we all can help."
Handwashing and Social Distancing:
The first line of defense is handwashing. Reasor's has been under enhanced hand washing and hand sanitizer use since the first week of March.
"Please help us be part of the solution and protect your friends, neighbors, and our employees by washing your hands before entering the store," said Reasor.
Reasor's is separating the entrances and exits to ensure the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
Directional signage has been placed in the aisles to ensure one-way traffic, providing customers the ability to practice social distancing.
Reasor's is asking customers to designate only one person per family to visit the store and to avoid shopping in groups.
"We are strongly encouraging a 'one person per cart' rule. The one exception being, single parents who must bring minor children with them to the store," said Reasor.
Face Masks:
In compliance with CDC guidelines, Reasor's is asking customers to wear face masks while shopping the stores.
Effective immediately, employees will be required to wear face masks.
"We have been able to supply our employees with disposable face masks. Additionally, we are now working with Tall Grass Tailor to supply our employees with reusable cloth face masks and Professional Image Packaging to supply face shields to our employees," said Reasor.
Hiring:
Over the last two weeks, Reasor's has hired over 150 new employees.
"We are working with foodservice organizations to send their furloughed workers to us for employment. To help with this, we have expedited our hiring process to enable us to put a new employee to work, some as soon as the same day they apply," said Reasor.
Online Shopping:
Many regular and first time users are asking whether the online shopping service is working properly.
"Our Online system is working, but is simply overwhelmed by the number of orders. Most of our new hires are working as Temporary Online Personal Shoppers. These additional personal shoppers, and technological enhancements is allowing us to open more timeslots per hour for shopping," said Reasor. "Just last week, as personal shoppers were hired and trained, we opened up over 3,000 more timeslots."
Reasor's online partner SHIPT is available for those unable to come to the store and needing home delivery.
"I hope this brief outline will help others to see what we feel as a Company is important and that you will join us in the fight," said Reasor. "Over 2,000-plus brave Reasor's employees are fighting the good fight. Will you help us?"
