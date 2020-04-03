CLAREMORE – As parents and teachers look for ways to keep hundreds of thousands of northeastern Oklahoma public school students engaged with learning while honoring state and national stay-at-home guidelines, RSU Public TV will provide an over-the-air broadcast solution, @HomeLearning, in partnership with one of the many rural and urban school districts in the state.
RSU Public TV broadcast on channels 35.1 and 35.2 and is available through cable and satellite services throughout northeast Oklahoma, reaching over 1.2 million viewers. RSU Public TV is a licensee of Rogers State University.
The RSU TV @HomeLearning programming schedule and other educational resources will be available starting Sunday, April 5, at rsu.tv\learning.
Public School teachers at Sequoyah Public School in Rogers County plan to begin broadcasting locally driven learning opportunities on RSU TV starting April 9.
This effort does not replace but will enhance SPS’ and other local school community or districts’ distance learning plans.
The RSU TV @HomeLearning will replace regular programming carried on RSU Public TV Channel 35.1, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, continuing through mid-May.
TV Station General Manager Royal Aills said the station’s new programming is a direct response to a State Board of Education mandate on March 25 which essentially closed all public school buildings to regular classroom and educational activities due to state and national COVID-19 public health restrictions. As a result, school districts across the state have been tasked with implementing distance learning plans to continue engaging all PreK-12th-grade students throughout the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
In northeastern Oklahoma, Dr. Terry Saul, superintendent of Sequoyah Public School, which serves 1,280 students, initiated this effort by reaching out to Aills.
“The first thing that came to mind was all the parents and students who do not have unlimited access to data plans and the internet,” Saul said, “[We] analyzed all possible resources in our area to connect and provide learning experiences to our students and families, which led us to RSU-TV. We know from data the vast majority of our homes have a TV and that RSU-TV is available for free. [We] will provide learning opportunities and experiences with an emphasis on enrichment teaching and presentations. Our goal is to keep our students engaged in learning and continue our vision of instilling the love of learning."
Sequoyah Eagles teachers will broadcast in half-hour increments. These learning opportunities are designed to reach a wide span of grade levels and will be divided into elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Sequoyah teachers will include multi-grade level lessons in reading, math, social studies and science, with each lesson including enrichment opportunities.
“We hope to give students the opportunity to feel as if they are in the classroom. We feel like this approach will assist parents who don't have internet or need to use the internet at home for their own job,” Saul said.
Aills said other school districts are in the process of obtaining approval from their local boards to join the @HomeLearning program.
RSU Public TV has been providing educational programming, including telecourses, to residents of northeastern Oklahoma for 30 years.
