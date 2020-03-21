Dear NSU Community,
There appears to be some misinformation and/or misunderstanding about telework options for NSU employees from today through April 3, 2020.
The Cabinet is moving forward under the following guidelines.
All staff who can truly complete the essential duties of their job via telework should be allowed to do so through April 3. Each cabinet member has the authority within their division to make quick decisions. Keep in mind, the telework time frame may be extended.
If an employee's work cannot be completed via telework, they need to be on campus to complete their essential duties.
If an employee's work cannot be completed via telework, yet they are concerned about coming to work, we will allow a more liberal use of personal leave on a case by case basis to assist them through April 3. Cabinet members may consider a shift situation where some come in later in the day to reduce the number of employees in the office.
We are not being punitive. We must maintain essential functions while moving as many employees as feasible to telework.
The University Update, dated March 20, clearly states that . . ." However, cabinet members are reviewing all positions to determine if some could be moved temporarily to telework status. If a telework solution becomes applicable to you, your Vice President will communicate through your departmental leadership."
This is also the time for you to evaluate your Internet and computing capabilities at home that are needed in order to perform those essential duties. If you have the needed capacity, this is also the time to have a conversation with your immediate supervisor to determine if you may be eligible for telework through April 3. Keep in mind, some NSU information, due on confidentiality and FERPA, cannot be accessed from home or removed from campus. Additionally, there are some complex functions within Banner that can only be accessed from campus.
Thank you.
--
Steve Turner Ph.D.
President
Northeastern State University
(918) 444-2000
