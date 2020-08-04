A male in the 18-35 age group is the second reported COVID-19 death in Cherokee County, according to the Aug. 4 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory. The county is reported as having 360 confirmed positive cases, with 210 of those listed as being recovered.
The state saw an increase of 861 positive cases since the previous advisory, bringing Oklahoma's total number of confirmed positive cases to 39,463. The number of recovered cases is 32,319.
Fourteen additional deaths were also reported Tuesday in the state, for a total of 566.
Of the 3,375 total hospitalizations in the state, 504 are currently in the hospital.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
