As of the Thursday, March 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 426,641 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of those, the OSDH reports that 4,534 have died; 12,379 are active cases; and 409,728 people have recovered.
Thursday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,122.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 641.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,434 positive cases. Of these, 44 have died; 247 are active; and 5,143 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
