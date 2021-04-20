As of the Tuesday, April 20, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 445,725 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma, including 75 new cases.
Tuesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,144.
Tuesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 263.
As of April 14, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,580 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases were active; and 5,301 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.