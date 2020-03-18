As of March 17, all local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. This decision protects the population mainly served – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions – and SSA employees during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
SSA secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. It will be announced when in-person service is resumed.
Tips for those who need help from Social Security:
First, use the secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. People can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any devices. Most Social Security questions can be online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Visit the online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
Those who cannot conduct their Social Security business online can check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact a local office. The local office still will be able to provide critical services to help people apply for benefits, answer questions, and provide other services over the phone.
People who already have an in-office appointment scheduled will be called and the appointment will be handled over the phone instead. For those having a hearing scheduled, SSA will call them to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone. Remember that SSA employees will not threaten the public or ask for any form of payment.
Those who cannot complete Social Security business online should call 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The national number has many automated service options that can be used without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
A partir del 17 de marzo de 2020, las oficinas del Seguro Social solo ofrecerán servicios por teléfono. Los servicios por internet continúan disponibles.
A partir del martes, 17 de marzo de 2020, todas las oficinas locales del Seguro Social estarán cerradas al público para los servicios en persona. Esta decisión protege a la población que servimos —las personas mayores y las personas con condiciones crónicas previas— y a nuestros empleados durante la pandemia del Coronavirus (COVID-19). Sin embargo, aún estamos disponibles para proveer servicios esenciales.
Nuestros servicios seguros y convenientes por internet permanecen disponibles en www.segurosocial.gov. Las oficinas locales continúan proveyendo servicios esenciales por teléfono. Estamos trabajando mano a mano con los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés), el gobierno estatal y local, y otros expertos para monitorear el COVID-19 y le informaremos cuándo volvemos a comenzar los servicios en persona.
Si necesita ayuda del Seguro Social:
Primero, por favor use nuestros servicios seguros y convenientes por internet disponibles en www.ssa.gov/espanol/serviciosporinternet. Puede solicitar los beneficios por jubilación, por incapacidad, y de Medicare por internet, revisar el estado de una solicitud o apelación, solicitar una tarjeta de reemplazo de Seguro Social (en la mayoría de los lugares), imprimir una carta de verificación de beneficios, y mucho más –desde cualquier lugar y de cualquier dispositivo. También contamos con información abundante para contestar la mayoría de sus preguntas por internet sin tener que ir en persona o hablar por teléfono con un representante del Seguro Social. Por favor visite nuestras preguntas frecuentes a través de internet en www.ssa.gov/espanol/preguntas.
Si no puede llevar a cabo sus trámites con el Seguro Social por internet, por favor consulte nuestro localizador de oficinas por internet (solo disponible en inglés), para encontrar información específica sobre cómo comunicarse directamente con su oficina local. Su oficina local continuará disponible para proveer servicios esenciales para ayudarle a solicitar los beneficios, responder a sus preguntas, y proveer otros servicios por teléfono.
Si ya tiene una cita en persona en una oficina local, lo llamaremos para hacer su cita por teléfono. Si tiene una cita para una audiencia, lo llamaremos para discutir las opciones disponibles para continuar con su audiencia, que incluye ofrecerle una audiencia por teléfono. Es posible que nuestra llamada sea de un número PRIVADO y no de un número del gobierno de los EE. UU. Por favor recuerde que nuestros empleados no lo amenazarán ni solicitarán ninguna forma de pago.
Si no puede llevar a cabo sus trámites del Seguro Social por internet, por favor llame a nuestro número nacional 800 al 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Nuestro número nacional 800 provee muchas opciones de servicios automatizados que puede usar sin tener que esperar para hablar con un representante. Tenemos una lista de los servicios automatizados disponibles por internet en www.ssa.gov/espanol/agencia/contacto/telefono.html.
