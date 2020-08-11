The court clerk’s office and judge’s offices will be closed after an employee at the Cherokee County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.
Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels confirmed the news on social media and said her office and the judge’s offices will be closed until Monday, Aug. 17.
“This decision was made as a public health precaution and also for the safety of our staff and others who work in the building,” Rousey-Daniels said. “I apologize for any inconvenience or hardship this may cause any of you.”
Drop boxes are located at the entrance of the courthouse for those who need paperwork filed. Rousey-Daniels said paperwork can be email or faxed to her office.
“The courthouse is still open. It might be a good idea to contact the individual office that you need for their current COVID policy,” Rousey-Daniels said.
Payments can be dropped off in the drop boxes or done online at www.odcr.com.
Paperwork can be emailed at lesa.rousey-daniels.oscn.net or faxed at 918-456-6587.
