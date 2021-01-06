As of the Wednesday, Jan. 6, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 311,573 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 274,657 have recovered; and 34,283 are active. OSDH reported Wednesday 62 additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 2,633.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 3,945 positive cases. Of these, 19 have died; 3,330 have recovered; and 596 are active.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma is 3,506.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 17,886. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
