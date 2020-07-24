As of the Friday, July 24, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 29,116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,147 cases, or 4.1 percent, from the previous day's report. The number of recovered cases is 23,277.
Cherokee County has reported 195 positive cases. Of those, one has died and 139 have recovered.
Seven additional deaths were reported in the state Friday, with two identified in the past 24 hours: one in Caddo County, male in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, female in the 50-64 age group; three in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 50-64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group; and one in Rogers County, female in the 65 or older age group. A total of 484 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Oklahoma.
The backlog of 820 positive cases of COVID-19 addressed by Commissioner Frye on Tuesday has been resolved.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov. This week, there are three fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
