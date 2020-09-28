As of the Monday, Sept. 28, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 85,194 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 13,379 are currently active, and 70,808 have recovered.

A total of 1,007 deaths have occured in the state. The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 6,273, with 579 patients currently admitted.

Cherokee County has reported 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, eight have died, and 861 have recovered. Currently, there are 216 active cases in the county.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

