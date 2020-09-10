As of the Thursday, Sept. 10, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 66,700 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Thirteen additional deaths have been identified since the last report, bringing the total to 876 deaths in the state.
The total number of cumulative hospitalizations is 5,318, with 513 currently admitted. The state currently has 9,293 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 194 of those cases.
The county has had a total of 816 confirmed cases, with seven deaths, and 615 recoveries.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
