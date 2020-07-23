As of the July 23 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 28,802 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County has reported 189 positive case. Of those, one has died and 135 are recovered.
Three additional deaths were reported in the state, with one identified in the past 24 hours: One in Grady County, a male in the 50-64 age group; and two in McCurtain County, both females in the 65 or older age group. A total of 477 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
