As of the Monday, June 29, advisory, there are 13,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the State Department of Health. That is a 1.8 percent increase from the previous day.
One additional death was reported; it did not occur in the past 24 hours. There have been 385 total deaths in the state due to the coronavirus.
Cherokee County is listed as having 73 positive cases, one death, and 58 recovered. Adair County has 114 cases, four deaths, and 101 receovered.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
