The State Department of Health reported June 20 an increase of 331 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 10,037. Cherokee County is listed as having 65 positive cases, one death, and 35 recoveries.
One additional death was reported in the state, and it occurred in the past 24 hours. A total of 368 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in Oklahoma.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
